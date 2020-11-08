Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $3.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 194.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,918.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

