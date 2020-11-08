DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.66 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KT were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KT by 87.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 14.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

KT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

