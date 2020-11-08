Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Amazon.com by 194.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

