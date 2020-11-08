XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after buying an additional 893,113 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after buying an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 164.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 339,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

