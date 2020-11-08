Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $90.86 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

