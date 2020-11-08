Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $147.98 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $363,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,857 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.