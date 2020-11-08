Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Amazon.com by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,918.94. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

