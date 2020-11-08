DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.52 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AIV opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.20%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.