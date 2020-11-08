Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pool by 59.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,910,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,503,000 after buying an additional 75,016 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,107 shares of company stock worth $26,000,118 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL opened at $382.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.43 and its 200 day moving average is $290.92. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $391.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

