State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $54.24 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $55.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

