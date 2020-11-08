DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,116 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $49.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

