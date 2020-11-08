CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarMax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

