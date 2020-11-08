Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Amazon.com by 194.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
