Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Amazon.com by 194.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

