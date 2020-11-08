Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 98.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Seagen by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,472 shares of company stock valued at $31,659,935. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

