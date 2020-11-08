Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.