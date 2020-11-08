Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Amazon.com by 194.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

