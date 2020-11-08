New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

