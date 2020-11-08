NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

