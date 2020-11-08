Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $510,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,370 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

