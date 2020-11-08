Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

