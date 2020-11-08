Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,902 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,902 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 50,538 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 50,538 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
American Research & Management Co. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
American Research & Management Co. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
40,100 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
40,100 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report