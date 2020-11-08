Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

