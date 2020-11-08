New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NJR opened at $30.59 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.