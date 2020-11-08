Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,415 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

MTH opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $790,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,328. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

