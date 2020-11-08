Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $460,000 Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CorMedix worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

CRMD stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,933 shares of company stock worth $392,769 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

