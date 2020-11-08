Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.