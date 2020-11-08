Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $461,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,102,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $644.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

