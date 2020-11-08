Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yeti by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $58.75 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

