Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $528,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $55.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

