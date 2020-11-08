Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.27.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.98. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $334.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

