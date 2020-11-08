Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

