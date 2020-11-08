Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 357.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $124.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.76. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

