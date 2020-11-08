Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.24% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1,599.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $33.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

