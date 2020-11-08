Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,456.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.57 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total transaction of $31,485,100.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,947,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,091,126 shares of company stock worth $139,654,662. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

