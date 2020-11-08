Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 28,093 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 53.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,917,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

