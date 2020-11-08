Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 277.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

