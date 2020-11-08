Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $141,260,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

