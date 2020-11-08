Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of PAR Technology worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 397,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE PAR opened at $43.27 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $789.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

