Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $271.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.06. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $284.57.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

