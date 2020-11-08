Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480,793 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

