22,600 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the second quarter valued at about $489,000.

NYSE:FLC opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

