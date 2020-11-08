Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 614 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

