Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

