Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $142.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

