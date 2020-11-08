Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Xilinx by 23.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,369 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 18.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $134.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

