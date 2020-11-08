First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.