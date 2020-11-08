Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

