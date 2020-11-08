Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 27.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.