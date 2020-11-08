Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

