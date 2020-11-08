Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $174,000 Investment in Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EDUT opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $174,000 Investment in Global X Education ETF
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $174,000 Investment in Global X Education ETF
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 9,067 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 9,067 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report