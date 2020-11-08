Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $174,000 Investment in Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EDUT opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

