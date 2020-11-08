Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 9,067 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1,531.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12,929.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,830,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 261.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAHC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

